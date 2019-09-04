Apple drops Richard Gere drama series 'Bastard'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Apple has decided to not move forward with the drama series 'Bastards', starring Actor Richard Gere.

The series was based on the Israeli series 'Nevelot'. Gere was to play one of the two lead roles and Warren Leight was set to write the series, reported Variety.

He would have played one of the two elderly Vietnam vets and best friends who find their monotonous lives turned upside down when a woman they both loved fifty years ago gets killed.

Reportedly, creative differences between Apple, Gordon, and Leight led to the nascent streamer releasing the project and paying out a large financial penalty to the producers.

There is still no official launch date for the Apple streaming service.

Apple has begun releasing teasers and trailers for what is expected to be its initial programming slate, including 'The Morning Show' starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and 'Dickinson' starring Hailee Steinfeld. (ANI)

