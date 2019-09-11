Apple drops 'See' trailer starring Jason Momoa

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): While the annual Apple event brought out a number of new, enhanced gadgets; what also featured at the launch was the trailer of Jason Momoa-starrer 'See' which is set to air on Apple TV Plus in November.

The upcoming series is set in far future following a deadly virus attack which destroyed a large part of the human race out of which, the survivors are left to live blind and for whom "vision is only a myth."

Momoa stars as Baba Voss, become a father to twins born with the mythic ability to see. And for this reason, Voss must now save his tribe and his twins who are being searched by a powerful queen.

Also starring in the series are Alfre Woodard as Paris, Voss's spiritual leader, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Sylvia Hoeks, Nesta Cooper, Archie Madekwe, Christian Camargo, Hera Hilmar, and Marilee Talkington, reported Variety.

'See' is penned and created by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence.

As the series will feature people blinded after the epidemic, the makers have selected actors with either low vision or who are blind, according to Apple.

The upcoming series is one among the many scheduled to air on the newly announced streaming service, Apple TV Plus which will launch on November 1.

Others include 'The Morning Show', 'Dickinson', 'For All Mankind' and the documentary 'The Elephant Queen'.

The service will cost USD 4.99 per month and will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms. (ANI)