AR Rahman bats for making world a better place to live for children

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): In a promotional event for the forthcoming movie 'Shikara', composer A R Rahman, who did the music for the historical drama, on Tuesday batted for efforts to make the world a better place for children.

"I personally think that the evolution of human being is to heal and we are almost selfish sometimes that we don't think about our children"

Making a reference to Vidhu Vinod Chopra helmed upcoming film 'Shikara,' the composer said how important it is to heal from the past. "The movie is about healing. It is about getting bad energy out."

He cited the examples of the actions of Adolf Hitler and the way the world, Germany, and Japan have moved past from those memories.

"If we keep on carrying the bad memories, it is going to hurt our children, " the 53-year-old composer said. (ANI)

