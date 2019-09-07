Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their new born son Archie Harrison
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their new born son Archie Harrison

Archie confirmed to accompany Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on 10-day Africa trip

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:49 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading overseas but this time as a family of three! The couple announced a 10-day trip to Africa with their son Archie.
Representatives for the British royal family said that the Duke of Sussex will get to see the legacy of his late mother's humanitarian work in Angola during a fall trip to southern Africa, reported Fox News.
Buckingham Palace also released details of the trip Harry is taking with Meghan and their son, who was born in May.
"The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines," the statement said.
According to the itinerary, Meghan and Archie will be staying in South Africa between September 23 and October 2. The Duke also plans to go to Angola, Malawi, and Botswana.
Harry's private secretary, Sam Cohen, said that while in Angola the royal will see land mine clearing work that has continued long after Princess Diana brought worldwide attention to the problem. She passed away in 1997.
Meghan will visit South African organisations promoting women's education, health, entrepreneurship, and leadership.
It's significant to the royal couple that one-month-old Archie's first trip will be to Africa. The former 'Suits' actor and Harry got to know each other in Botswana on their third date, as the Duke revealed in the couple's first post-engagement interview.
"We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. So, then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other," Harry said at that time.
In addition, the pair also visited Victoria Falls in Zambia for Meghan's 35th birthday in August 2017.
Meghan's engagement ring, which she recently got upgraded with adding more diamonds, also features a centre stone from Botswana.
The upcoming trip will be the couple's second royal tour. Their first tour took place in October 2018 during which they visited Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:58 IST

Paris Jackson criticises 50 Cent for disrespecting Michael Jackson

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Actor-model Paris Jackson slammed rapper 50 Cent in the most epic way after he tried to tarnish her father Michael Jackson's legacy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:51 IST

Here's why Kendall Jenner avoided Brad Pitt at Kanye West's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Supermodel Kendall Jenner recently revealed that she left brother-in-law and rapper Kanye West's Sunday Service early after seeing actor Brad Pitt in attendance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 04:18 IST

Justin Bieber slams fan after being criticised for his...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is head over heels in love with his wife and model Hailey Bieber and doesn't care about the haters.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 03:54 IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals what's on her to-do list

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her future with husband and singer Nick Jonas, revealing that having children with her beloved husband is on her "to-do list."

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 03:53 IST

Bollywood celebrities express hope over Chandrayaan-2 landing

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): As 'Vikram', the lander of Chandrayaan-2 lost communication with the ground station, Bollywood celebrities expressed hope over the landing and hailed ISRO for its efforts.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 01:56 IST

Prasoon Joshi pens beautiful poem for team Chandrayaan-2!

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): While the whole country eagerly waits to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-2, lyricist Prasoon Joshi dedicated a beautiful poem for the team of Chandrayaan-2.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 01:09 IST

For Rishi Kapoor, Chandrayaan-2 has already landed!

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): The excitement is real! While the whole country is waiting for the moment to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan-2, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, unable to contain his excitement, was a bit early to the party.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:16 IST

Salman Khan cycles to 'Dabanng 3' set

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Braving the Mumbai downpour, Salman Khan recently cycled his way to the sets of 'Dabanng 3'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:05 IST

Sonam, Dulquer weave the magic of love with 'Kaash'

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor dropped a soulful new track from her upcoming movie 'Zoya Factor' on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:06 IST

Here's the insight from Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' first date!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): During a recent event, actor Sarah Hyland opened up about her first date with fiance Wells Adams.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:33 IST

John Travolta, Kelly Preston celebrate 28th wedding anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American actor John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:10 IST

Amazon Prime Video unveils trailer for drama-thriller 'The Family Man'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of the upcoming Amazon Original Series -- 'The Family Man'.

Read More
iocl