Arjun Bijlani 'excited' to work with his better half in a new TV show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Actor Arjun Bijlani is super excited to participate in 'Smart Jodi' TV show with his wife Neha.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared the news with his fans.

He wrote, "Really excited and happy to be working with my better half for the first time .. need all your love and blessings #smartjodi @starplus @nehaswamibijlani #arneha."





'Star Jodi' is a new reality show in which 12-15 celebrity couples will participate.

Apart from Arjun-Neha, Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya Sharma, and Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dasani among others will also be seen in the new show. (ANI)

