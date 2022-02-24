Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha (Image source: Instagram)
Arjun Bijlani 'excited' to work with his better half in a new TV show

ANI | Updated: Feb 24, 2022 14:55 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Actor Arjun Bijlani is super excited to participate in 'Smart Jodi' TV show with his wife Neha.
Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared the news with his fans.
He wrote, "Really excited and happy to be working with my better half for the first time .. need all your love and blessings #smartjodi @starplus @nehaswamibijlani #arneha."


'Star Jodi' is a new reality show in which 12-15 celebrity couples will participate.
Apart from Arjun-Neha, Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya Sharma, and Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dasani among others will also be seen in the new show. (ANI)

