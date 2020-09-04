Armie Hammer spotted with Rumer Willis after Elizabeth Chambers split

Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): After two months of divorce from Elizabeth Chambers, American actor Armie Hammer was recently spotted with Rumer Willis.

According to Page Six, the 34-year-old actor Hammer was spotted on Wednesday (local time) getting cosy while they were photographed strolling around Los Angeles.

In one picture, the 'Call Me By Your Name' star Hammer can be seen putting his arm around the 'House Bunny' star.

As per Page Six, in July, Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer after 10 years of marriage. The actor cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The pair wrote in a statement shared on both of their Instagram pages, "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

The 38-year-old actor Chambers and Hammer share two children: daughter 5-year-old Harper and 3-year-old son Ford. (ANI)

