Armie Hammer's role to be recast in 'Gaslit' series

Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): American actor Armie Hammer's role in the upcoming television drama 'Gaslit' is set to be recast.

As per People Magazine, 'Gaslit', a series that will depict the story of Martha Mitchell's role in the 1972 Watergate scandal, will no longer star Hammer.

Hammer was originally attached to feature in the project as White House Counsel John Dean. The Hollywood Reporter added that "scheduling conflicts" is what halted the actor from starring in the series. The actor left the project months ago.

Joel Edgerton, who was set to direct the series and star as G. Gordon Liddy, the chief operative of Richard Nixon's "Plumbers" unit is no longer attached as well.



The series is still set to star Sean Penn and Julia Roberts and will see Matt Ross take over as director and executive producer. Production on the series is slated to begin in spring.

Hammer's exit from 'Gaslit' marks the latest development in the actor's career, amid the controversy surrounding his alleged leaked online messages. Multiple women have come forward, including model Paige Lorenze, alleging that he was abusive during what began as consensual BDSM relationships.



The messages included violent fantasies -- including cannibalism -- that were allegedly from Hammer.

In a January 22 statement, Hammer's lawyer addressed Lorenze's claims to Page Six, saying, "These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory."

The actor's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, addressed the controversy in an Instagram post earlier this month, writing, "For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know."

She added, "I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter."

Chambers further said, "My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," Chambers added. "Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

Chambers and Hammer tied the knot in May 2010 and announced their split last July after 13 years together and nine years of marriage. They share two children: daughter Harper Grace and son Ford Douglas Armand.

Since the alleged messages were leaked, Hammer has also departed two other projects: the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez, and the upcoming Paramount+ series titled 'The Offer'.

Sources also previously confirmed to People Magazine that Hammer has been dropped by his talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, and his publicist has also stepped away. (ANI)

