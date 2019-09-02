Dancer Artem Chigvintsev, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Dancer Artem Chigvintsev, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Artem Chigvintsev will not watch 'Dancing with the Stars' after being cut from the show

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 09:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Artem Chigvintsev who is not included in the final cast of ABC competition series 'Dancing With the Stars,' is still reeling from his removal and will not tune in to this season.
The 37-year-old dancer who was associated with the series since 2014 learned about the decision on August 16, just days before the upcoming season's full cast was officially announced on 'Good Morning America.'
"I think as far as right now, definitely no," he said of watching. "Not because I'm not supporting the show or all the people who are there, but I think if I were to [watch], all of the feelings of not being there would just flood back," the dancer told Entertainment Tonight, cited People.
Chigvintsev said that he would rather be focused on moving forward and appreciating the positives than allowing the series to bring him 'negative energy.'
He also expressed his frustration in how his departure was handled, saying that he wished the producers had given him and reigning champ Sharna Burgess, who was also cut more advanced notice.
"I understand they do what's best for the show, but at the same time, you cannot let people sit and wait five days until the announcement to let them know whether they'll be part of the season or not," he said. "A lot of us have invested years and years into the show, and I think that's the respect we deserve as dancers."
He also said he didn't feel as though he was given a satisfying answer.
"It just felt like they could have done a little better [with an] excuse for why I'm not coming back," he said.
The upcoming season will star The Supremes' Mary Wilson, Karamo Brown, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown, supermodel Christie Brinkley, country star Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office star Kate Flannery, pop star Ally Brooke, Lamar Odom, comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and President Donald Trump's former press secretary Sean Spicer.
The 28th season of 'Dancing with the Stars' will premiere on September 16 on ABC. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:08 IST

Jonas Brothers surprise fan after she missed concert due to chemotherapy

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): In a sweet gesture, Jonas Brothers made a surprise visit to a hospital to see a fan who could not attend their concert due to treatment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 10:36 IST

Katherine Schwarzenegger slams fan who said she doesn't 'Do...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): American author and wife of actor Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger slammed a troll who mocked her for posting selfies on social media and claimed that she doesn't "Do stuff for society".

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 10:02 IST

Brad Pitt attends Kanye West's Sunday Service

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Kanye West's Sunday Service at Watts had a special A-list appearance by none other than actor Brad Pitt.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 09:02 IST

Travis Scott, Halsey roped in for Post Malone's upcoming album

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Post Malone has finally unveiled the guest list for his forthcoming album 'Hollywood's Bleeding.' The rapper has tapped in Halsey, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and Ozzy Osbourne.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:38 IST

Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi welcome Ganpati home

Mumbai (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi were among the first few Bollywood actors to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:14 IST

Steven Soderbergh, Meryl Streep talk about why 'The Laundromat'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and actor Meryl Streep who is starring in Netflix's upcoming biographical comedy-drama 'The Laundromat', explained why the film was made in the comic genre even when it is based on Panama Papers, a serious issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:01 IST

Prince Harry looks forward to Africa trip with wife and son

Washington D.C. [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry is all pumped to embark on his Africa trip with wife Duchess Meghan Markle and son, the young royal Archie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:41 IST

Rishi, Neetu get a visit from Juhi Chawla in NYC

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Actor Rishi Kapoor set to soon return home to Mumbai after spending nearly 10 months in New York, received visitors actor Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta who showed up in the Big Apple to visit him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:37 IST

PM Modi's initiative to ban single-use plastic reaches 'Coolie...

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastics has reached the sets of Varun Dhawan starrer 'Coolie No. 1'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:32 IST

Gigi and Bella Hadid mourn grandmother's demise

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Saturday shared the sad news of her grandmother Ans van den Herik demise. Herik passed away at the age of 78 after battling cancer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:22 IST

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor joins protest against slashing trees of...

Mumbai (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor joined protesters who had gathered here on Sunday to voice their opposition to the decision by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Tree Authority to slash 2,700 trees in the Aarey forest, to make a car shed for the metro.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:12 IST

It's a wrap for 'Suits'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): It is a warp for American drama series 'Suits' as the actors finished shooting for the final scene.

Read More
iocl