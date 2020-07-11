Artist recreates Bhumi Pednekar as Daenerys from Game Of Thrones in a stunning artwork

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Sharing her artwork where she is seen in the avatar of famous 'Game Of Thrones' character Daenerys, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday admitted that she is a huge fan of the show and quoted its dialogue.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor shared the artwork by artist Swapnil Pawar on Instagram and added the quote from the series in the caption.

"I Will do what Queens do. I will rule - Daenerys Targaryen. Thank You @swapnilmpawar, this is fun," she wrote in the caption.

She further said that it feels like 'winter is coming' which is yet another famous reference of the show.

"These times literally feel like 'winter is coming' #MotherOfDragons," her caption read.

Pednekar was last seen in Karan Johar's horror film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship,'.

She will next be seen in another horror thriller, 'Durgavati.'(ANI)

