Actor Sanjay Khan
Arun Jaitely's demise is a huge national loss: Sanjay Khan

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:16 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Sanjay Khan on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. He breathed his last at AIIMS at the age of 66.
Terming the demise of BJP leader as a great loss to the nation, Khan said, "Today I have lost a very good friend, great man, lawyer, and great politician. This is not a loss to his personal friends but a national loss."
Talking about the late politician's contribution to the country, Khan told reporters: "He has contributed immensely to this land, guiding the destiny of this land and serving the people at large."
The former Finance Minister was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.
Jaitley first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.
He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

