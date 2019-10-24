Taba Chake
Taba Chake

Arunachal's fingerstyle guitarist making his way in Bollywood

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:23 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Taba Chake, a fingerstyle guitarist and singer-songwriter from Arunachal Pradesh has been enthralling music lovers with his lilting vocals and emotive lyrics.
Like many aspiring artistes, Taba's journey from small-town of Doimukh in Arunachal Pradesh to the city of dreams-Mumbai was not easy as he struggled and worked hard to make his place.
Starting off as a guitarist and composer for various bands he began his own band, 'Metal' but after it disintegrated, he says he found it challenging.
"In the year 2007, I got a little deeper into music and we formed a Hindi band, Metal band but we all got separated. Thereafter in Mumbai every day was a new challenge," said the 26-year-old singer.
"Now I am also working with the label call 'Rack' and we are working together and making things possible and happening," added Taba.
Apart from hindi and English, the singer pens heartfelt songs in other languages, including in his tribal dialect Nyishi.
Taba who seeks inspiration from everything around him, got first breakthrough in a music career in April this year when his album 'Bombay Dreams' was released.
The album is a collection of ten songs inspired by love, loneliness, unity, and nature.
"I get inspired by everything actually nature, people, family, friends, good time and bad times. Inspiration is everywhere that is the reason, I write about nature, birds, hope, love, and unity. Recently, we released my album called Bombay Dreams and recently I have done a few sessions with Bollywood a few months ago," said Taba.
Some of the popular hits from his album 'Bombay Dreams' are 'Shaayad,' 'Walk with me,' 'In Waadiyon mein,' 'Morning Sun,' to name a few, that have brought him accolades and recognition.
Taba has also toured the country, playing in famed festivals such as Ziro Festival of Music, Shine a Light, New Wave Asia and Songs and Dances of Northeast. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:49 IST

Here's what Demi Moore thinks about stars who do not deserve...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Even days after releasing her memoir, actor Demi Moore continued with jaw-dropping revelations about actors who do not deserve a higher paycheck.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:40 IST

'Pagalpanti' new song: John, Ileana recreate Salman's 'Tum Par...

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor John Abraham unveiled the first song of his upcoming comedy film, 'Pagalpanti' titled 'Tum par hum hai atke yaara' on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:04 IST

Madhuri Dixit Nene makes debut on YouTube with IIFA BTS video

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Joining the array of stars who have started their YouTube channel, Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene too made a debut on the video-sharing platform on Thursday.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:52 IST

Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 'The Current War' gets release date in India

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicolas Hoult and Tom Holland starrer 'The Current War' is set to release in India on November 1, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:46 IST

Kristen Stewart opens up about playing Jean Seberg in her latest flick

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Kristen Stewart, who is set to play the role of Jean Seberg in her upcoming film 'Seberg,' recently discuss the project ahead of its premiere at the London Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:44 IST

Did Selena Gomez address Hailey Baldwin's supposed dig after her...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Selena Gomez who dropped her second track 'Look at Her Now' on Wednesday, seemingly addressed the supposed criticism by her ex-boyfriendn Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:37 IST

Blake Lively makes 'picky' wish for husband Ryan Reynolds' birthday

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds who turned a year older on Wednesday, received a humorous wish from his wife, Blake Lively.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:30 IST

Meghan Markle's awkward hug moment

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): It was a funny moment when the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle opened her arms to hug a charity organiser on stage during the One World Summit on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:14 IST

Gaga was 'humiliated, taunted, isolated' when young, reveals mother

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): While Lady Gaga surely rules hearts today, she had to go through a "difficult time" being "humiliated, isolated, taunted" when she was young.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:48 IST

Selena Gomez surprises fans with another track 'Look at Her Now'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): Just a day after releasing 'Lose You to Love Me,' pop-singer Selena Gomez surprised fans with another song 'Look At Her Now.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:25 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is most humble, easy-going person, reveals...

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Despite being a name to reckon with in Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is still grounded and has no "bossy vibes" for people around him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:13 IST

Emily Ratajkowski sued by photographer over Instagram photo

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): A Manhattan photographer has sued model and actress Emily Ratajkowski for posting a copyright protected photo on her Instagram story.

Read More
iocl