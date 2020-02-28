As a Muslim, I feel safe in India: Adnan Sami

Kewadia (Gujarat) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Singer-musician Adnan Sami on Friday said that as a Muslim he feels safe in India and the Citizenship Amendment Act is for fast-tracking people wanting citizenship and is not for Indians in India.

"As a Muslim, I feel safe in India," he said, answering a query at 'India Ideas Conclave 2020' organised by the India Foundation here.

"Citizenship Amendment Act is for fast-tracking people wanting citizenship and is not for Indians in India," Sami said answering another query.

He was asked about remarks of actor Aamir Khan made in 2015, where the actor said that his wife had stated that she does not feel safe in India. Khan's remarks had created an uproar in social media.

"I am not here to answer whatever Aamir Khan has to say. As far as I am concerned, I am a Muslim. I respect all religions, I celebrate all religions. I celebrate humanity in whichever form it comes. I had so many options, but if I felt that I wanted to come to India, being a Muslim doesn't that say something about how secure I would feel," said Sami, whose father served in Pakistan Air Force.

Answering a query on the sidelines of the even about violence in Delhi, the 46-year-old musician said it is very unfortunate.

"I hope peace is restored soon. Being a musician, I always talk about love and peace. I request everyone to talk and maintain peace. I request everyone to respect life and there is nothing that conversation can sort out all issues. I request people to bring peace in the country," said Sami, a Padma Shri awardee.

Asked if the issue was being politicised, he said the matter is being politicised.

"I fold my hands and request people to foster peace and harmony," he said. (ANI)

