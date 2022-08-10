As Bihar is ready for new Govt, old meme of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav goes viral

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Bihar Political crisis seems to be the hot top everywhere. With former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling the plug and joining hands with the opposition camp, he's all set to stake claim to power in the state.

While the political math and equations changing tumultuously in the Hindi heartland, the internet is nothing but the perfect venue for a meme fest! An old meme resurfaced on a popular Twitter page called 'Gaya Meme' and netizens just can't keep calm!

The meme features Nitish Kumar and his former foe who now seems to be his friend again and former Chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The fabricated videos of both the political leaders, shaking their heads to the tunes of the popular song 'Qismat ki hawa' is the aptest to describe the current political atmosphere of the state. At least netizens believe so!

Check it out:

Well, this meme dates back to December 2020 but the page has shared yet another hilarious one to describe the political shift of powers, featuring a compilation of some internet content creators. The video is a satirical depiction of the political fate of Nitish Kumar after he changed partners yet again and rushed to Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD. Check it out:

For the unversed, Nitish Kumar shocked quite many on Tuesday by putting in his papers at the Governor's house in Patna, making it clear that his alliance with the BJP. After tendering his resignation as the Chief Minister, Nitish addressed the media right outside the Governor's house and announced that "all his MPs and MLAs reached a consensus" to leave NDA.

Ensuing the announcement, Nitish reached Rabri Devi residence and was caught on camera with Tejashwi, hinting at an alliance with his party.

After many discussions and alliance parleys, the duo announced that they have sealed the deal. Now, Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar's chief minister again on Wednesday afternoon. Tejashwi Yadav is also likely to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister. According to a tweet by Kumar's new alliance partner RJD, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan. While the RJD tweet did not mention any names, it is widely expected that Nitish Kumar would be the chief minister while Tejashwi Yadav would become his deputy. Notably, it will be the eighth time when Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar.

Meanwhile, BJP lashed out at Nitish Kumar over his decision and said he had "disrespected the mandate given by the people of Bihar".

Nitish Kumar, who talked to the media with Tejashwi Yadav, said they have the support of seven parties in Mahagathbandhan. (ANI)