Ashley Graham (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ashley Graham flaunts growing baby bump during vacation with husband

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:04 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): American model and television Ashley Graham showed off her baby bump during her Labor Day vacation with husband Justin Ervin.
"Staycation," the 31-year-old mom-to-be captioned her New York snap while enjoying an iced coffee in her multi-coloured bikini while her husband can be seen putting his hand on her bump.
Graham in a bid to flaunt her bump shared another still where she is seen sticking out her tongue and holding her belly.
The model has shared several pictures in the past detailing her pregnancy over the past few weeks, showing off her pregnant body and not letting any trolls get her down, reported People.
Last week, Graham showed off her bump in a nude Instagram photo after a massage.
While the star received several appreciations on social media, celebrating her pregnant figure, one social media user, said: "I can tell sis probably struggled to have this baby."
Graham was quick to rant back at the fan and pointed out that this wasn't the first instance the social media user has said something offensive to her.
"Saw your other 'pressed AF' comment. Not sure why you are commenting or following if you are just going to hate. Love you sis and hope you find some peace & positivity," Graham replied. (ANI)

