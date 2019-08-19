Ashley Graham praised for flaunting her stretch marks

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): American actor Ashley Graham is receiving praises on social media from her fans for keeping it real, showing off her body with stretch marks and all.

The supermodel, who announced that she was pregnant with her first child, shared a nude picture on Instagram that highlighted her stretch marks.

"Same same but a little different," she captioned the snap in which she can be seen covering her breast with a red manicure and her wedding ring peeking out.

The picture quickly created a lot of buzz amongst her fans online who stepped out to praise the star.

Fans appreciated Graham, leaving messages on the post that said her confidence in herself was inspiring others to think differently about their own bodies.

"I freaking love you for this. This is what real women look like," one wrote. "This is me, what I look like. Fabulous empowering amazing beautiful fearless!!!"

Another chimed, "Thanks for always being real and honest! Beautiful! Makes me feel that I could be beautiful too with all my cellulite and stretch marks!"

Others considered her a role model for young girls, with one fan writing, "This is what girls need to see. We need this as a reference for real and relatable women young and old. Thank you!"

The post came after model Kourtney Kardashian shared a similar picture on Instagram where she can be seen flaunting her swimsuit body as she posed aboard a boat, reported People.

Just as Graham did, the reality star received immense praises from fans for choosing not to edit out her stretch marks, and even replied to one user saying she loved her "little stripes".

The 31-year-old star previously shared a similar photo in 2017 of the cellulite on her thighs.

"I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in. And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite," she wrote at the time. "And you shouldn't be either". (ANI)

