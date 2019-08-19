Ashley Graham (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Ashley Graham (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ashley Graham praised for flaunting her stretch marks

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:15 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): American actor Ashley Graham is receiving praises on social media from her fans for keeping it real, showing off her body with stretch marks and all.
The supermodel, who announced that she was pregnant with her first child, shared a nude picture on Instagram that highlighted her stretch marks.
"Same same but a little different," she captioned the snap in which she can be seen covering her breast with a red manicure and her wedding ring peeking out.
The picture quickly created a lot of buzz amongst her fans online who stepped out to praise the star.
Fans appreciated Graham, leaving messages on the post that said her confidence in herself was inspiring others to think differently about their own bodies.
"I freaking love you for this. This is what real women look like," one wrote. "This is me, what I look like. Fabulous empowering amazing beautiful fearless!!!"
Another chimed, "Thanks for always being real and honest! Beautiful! Makes me feel that I could be beautiful too with all my cellulite and stretch marks!"
Others considered her a role model for young girls, with one fan writing, "This is what girls need to see. We need this as a reference for real and relatable women young and old. Thank you!"
The post came after model Kourtney Kardashian shared a similar picture on Instagram where she can be seen flaunting her swimsuit body as she posed aboard a boat, reported People.
Just as Graham did, the reality star received immense praises from fans for choosing not to edit out her stretch marks, and even replied to one user saying she loved her "little stripes".
The 31-year-old star previously shared a similar photo in 2017 of the cellulite on her thighs.
"I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in. And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite," she wrote at the time. "And you shouldn't be either". (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:13 IST

Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown spotted shaking a leg at...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Former 'One Direction' bandmate Harry Styles and American actor Millie Bobby Brown were spotted showing off their perfect dance moves during Ariana Grande's concert at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:07 IST

Kartik Aaryan replaces Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Twitterers disapprove

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A few hours after Kartik Aaryan unveiled the poster of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' it caught the attention of Twitter users, who don't seem happy to see the Bollywood's next-gen star stepping into Akshay Kumar's shoes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:24 IST

Weekend report: 'Mission Mangal' set to enter Rs 100 cr club

New Delhi (India), Aug 19 (ANI): After getting a bumper opening, Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Mission Mangal' has struck gold at the box office. The film which is set to enter the 100 crore mark, managed to mint Rs 97.56 over the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:46 IST

Prince William, Kate were less supportive of Prince Harry,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The speed at which the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry moved in his relationship with Meghan Markle came as a shock to Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, royal experts have claimed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:28 IST

Kartik Aaryan stuns in never-seen avatar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar, Bollywood's next-gen star Kartik Aaryan is all set to feature in the sequel of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The actor unveiled the poster of the film on Monday, sharing his first look from the comic-thriller.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:16 IST

Cardi B's daughter gives side-eye to mom

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Cardi B and Offset's daughter seems to be as sassy as her mother and the proof is an adorable yet funny video that the rapper shared on her Instagram.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:58 IST

Kevin Smith announces 'He-Man' animated series on Netflix

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Here's some good news for movie buffs out there. Filmmaker Kevin Smith is all set to bring 'He-Man' to Netflix.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:36 IST

Nikki Bella gushes over Artem Chigvintsev as they start dating

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Nikki Bella after dating John Cena is now thanking the "Universe" for giving Artem Chigvintsev in her life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:09 IST

Netflix announces animated Elvis Presley spy series

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): On the 42nd death anniversary of American singer Elvis Presley, Netflix has announced the adult animated action-comedy series 'Agent King'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:58 IST

Cardi B believes Jay-Z 'has the power' to bring Colin Kaepernick...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): American pop-singer Cardi B is confident enough that rapper Jay-Z will bring player Colin Kaepernick back into the National Football League (NFL) after the recent controversy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:39 IST

Chrissy Teigen says 'lip about to explode' due to altitude sickness

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen is known for sharing the good, the bad and the ugly, including any health scare, with her fans and followers on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:08 IST

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' mints $180.2 million globally

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Quentin Tarantino's latest flick 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is gaining huge appreciation at the box office worldwide. The film has managed to rake in $180.2 million globally.

Read More
iocl