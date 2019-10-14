Ashley Graham shows-off baby bump with stretch marks

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): American plus-size model Ashley Graham who loves documenting her pregnancy, shared another picture of her baby bump along with stretch marks in a nude selfie.

The 31-year-old star announced the news of her pregnancy in August and has been documenting it on social media for her fans, reported People magazine.

On Saturday night, Graham shared a new close-up snap of her belly in a nude selfie on her Instagram story. In the late-night picture, the mother-to-be covers her chest while laying in bed to show off her bulging stomach.

The star seemed to be resting after "getting down" on the dance floor at a concert she documented on her prior Instagram stories. One of the fans asked the star whether she still wears heels while pregnant in the comments of an Instagram post, where she wrote that she can manage to stay in heels for the entire night.

"I wore them for a night! There's no way I'd be able to wear heels all day pregnant!" she said. "But don't get it twisted, I was on the dance floor getting down!"

Graham has previously shared pictures of her pregnant figure and drew praises from fans with one that highlighted her stretch marks. (ANI)

