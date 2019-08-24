Ashley Graham (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Ashley Graham (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ashley Graham snaps back at fan for criticizing her pregnancy

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:06 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American model Ashley Graham who recently made headlines after highlighting her stretch marks is stealing the limelight again by flaunting her baby bump.
While the star received praise for her pregnant figure, one social media user had something else to say.
The user wrote, "I can tell sis probably struggled to have this baby...."
On Wednesday, the 31-year-old model had shared a nude Instagram snap.
In the sun-kissed picture, the supermodel is seen in a white robe that's fallen off her shoulders and over her elbows.
Graham snapped back at the fan and pointed out that this wasn't the first instance the social media user has said something offensive to her.
"Saw your other 'pressed AF' comment. Not sure why you are commenting or following if you are just going to hate. Love you sis and hope you find some peace & positivity," Graham replied.
The star has since carried on and is focusing on her and her baby's health.
On Friday, she even shared a mirror selfie of herself at the gym, which shows her in black maternity leggings and a white T-shirt.
Graham also uploaded a video where her husband Justin Ervin can be seen running on a treadmill as she looked on from the side.
"Think I'll just watch them today," Graham wrote over the clip.
Graham revealed about her pregnancy during the celebrations of her and Ervin's anniversary, which she marked with an Instagram video.
"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!" she captioned the post. "Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin [?] Life is about to get even better. "
Ervin also shared the news on Instagram, while posting a sonogram picture of the couple's baby on the way, plus two throwback photos of himself and Graham. (ANI)

