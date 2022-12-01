Assam Rifles flag off National Integration Tour in Mizoram

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], December 1 (ANI): Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles flagged off National Integration Tour for the students of Mizoram to the Hornbill Festival, Nagaland.

The tour was flagged off on November 30.

The Tour is organised so that the students from Mizoram can experience different cultures of India. The tour includes visit to Silchar, Guwahati and Shillong. National Integration Tour has also provided an opportunity to the kids to have a close interaction with the armed forces as well understand the basic functioning of the forces. This would go a long way in motivating them to choose armed forces as a career option in the future.



A total of 13 students (6 girls and 7 boys) of Sacred Hearts School, Lunglei are participating in the tour.

Locals of Lunglei village expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for the services rendered to the South Mizoram Society. (ANI)

