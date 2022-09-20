Athiya Shetty is all hearts as KL Rahul scores fifty against Australia

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 20 (ANI): Actress Athiya Shetty was extremely happy as her boyfriend and Team India vice-captain KL Rahul scored a half-century during the ongoing first T20I of the three-match series against Australia at PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Rahul scored 55 runs off just 35 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes. The right-handed batter smashed three massive sixes as he tore into Australia's bowling.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared KL Rahul's picture and captioned it with a red heart emoji.





The batter was finally dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the 12th over of the innings.

Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with KL on a few tours of India. Athiya is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself. (ANI)

