Aubrey O'Day calls Donald Trump Jr. her "soulmate"

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Aubrey O'Day openly discussed her rumoured relationship with Donald Trump Jr., calling him her "soulmate."

In the season 3 premiere of the MTV's reality dating show 'Ex on the Beach', the 35-year-old singer who was rumoured to have an affair in 2011 with US President Donald Trump's 41-year-old son, publically stated for the first time that he is an "ex," reported People.

She also called him her "soulmate" and made a plea for him to appear on the show, even dissing his current girlfriend, American TV personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.

"I'm sending the message out to you, Don," she said.

"Drop Kimberly, she's crazy-looking. The White House f--ing little fiasco is about to be over, so why don't you come join me in the Ex on the Beach house," she added.

A source previously told People that the rumoured affair between O'Day and Trump Jr. came to an abrupt end in 2012 when his wife Vanessa discovered "sexy" text messages between the two.

Trump Jr. and Vanessa announced that they had parted ways in March 2018, when she filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. The two share five children together.

In a passage from her memoir released earlier this year, 'Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House', American writer Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed to have seen proof that confirmed the rumoured relationship.

The 45-year-old writer wrote that she first learned about the affair from O'Day herself, who was appearing on 'Celebrity Apprentice' at that time.

"Aubrey and I knew each other in L.A., so when she did the show she called me to ask for advice. I next heard from her when she started seeing Don Jr. She told me, He's leaving his wife. They basically aren't together. They've separated," Manigault Newman wrote.

According to Manigault Newman, the next time she met with O'Day, the artist "showed me very personal photos that Don Jr. had sent to her," as well as "a long chain of dirty texts between them."

"If she hadn't shown me those photos and texts, I wouldn't have believed it," she wrote.

O'Day previously dated Pauly D, who has admitted he was shocked to learn about the affair.

"I found out when the world found out. It was in the press and I said, Oh, wow! That's crazy. Hey listen, she did what she had to do at the time, I guess. The way I feel is I dodged a bullet. I'm glad that I was out of that whole situation," he told Page Six last September. (ANI)

