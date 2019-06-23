Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe

Austin Mikel Clay held for stealing iconic Marilyn Monroe statue

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 08:47 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): The culprit who stole an iconic Marilyn Monroe statue from Hollywood Boulevard, has been arrested.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles police on Friday arrested a man who they believe stole the statue.
The theft had occurred on Tuesday when a man used a hacksaw to remove the Monroe figure from the Four Ladies of Hollywood gazebo in Hollywood Boulevard and North La Brea Avenue.
The criminal suspect has been identified as Austin Mikel Clay.
This is not the first time that the suspect has landed himself in trouble for a high-profile case like this.
The 25-year-old was arrested and pleaded no contest last year after he took a pickaxe and demolished the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Donald Trump. Hollywood Walk of Fame is a sidewalk area of Hollywood Boulevard which comprises of more than 2600 statues of prominent personalities made of brass.
Clay was sentenced to one day in jail, three years of formal probation and 20 days of community labour.
He was also ordered to attend psychological counselling and pay restitution of $9,404.46 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
"It's unfortunate he's seeking this method to gain fame," LAPD Detective Douglas Oldfield told NBC News 4 and as cited by The Hollywood Reporter after the Clay's arrested on suspicion of stealing the Monroe statue, which has yet to be recovered.
According to jail record, Clay is being held without bail.
Hollywood's famous actor who was known for her beauty died tragically in 1962 at the age of 36, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most iconic Hollywood actors.
Apart from Monroe, the Four Ladies of Hollywood gazebo which celebrates women in film and features depictions of Dolores Del Rio, Dorothy Dandridge, Mae West, and Anna May Wong. (ANI)

