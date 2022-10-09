Auto driver's dance moves on Nora Fatehi's 'Dilbar-Dilbar' will make you laugh, watch video

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): As the usage of social media is increasing day by day, influencers try to gather all the eyeballs with their unique styles of entertainment which often gets viral.

Recently a young girl's video went viral on social media in which she could be seen dancing on the streets to Nora Fatehi's superhit track 'Dilbar-Dilbar' from the film 'Satyamev Jayate'.

You might be thinking what's so interesting about that? Well, it's not the moves of the girl, but a local auto driver's hilarious steps in the video that will surely make you laugh.

In the video, an auto driver notices the girl dancing on the street and he starts copying her steps behind her back.

His miserable dance steps in the video stole the show and unfortunately, the girl's moves went unnoticed.

Taking to Twitter, a user dropped the video which he captioned in Hindi, "Achcha hai aaj kal logon ko roadside company mil jaati hai."

acchaa hai aajkl rodd saaidd logoN ko kNpnii mil jaatii hai pic.twitter.com/PoLcw8U5Vs — 24 (@Chilled_Yogi) October 6, 2022



Soon after the video was shared, it got viral on social media and netizens dropped their funny reactions on it.

"Hahha. I would have died of laughing if I was there in real..," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "The guy in background has better moves".

"Bass ye confidence chahiye," wrote another user.

The video has over 280K views on Twitter and people cannot stop commenting on how funny it is.

The song was the remake of Sushmita Sen's song Dilbar Dilbar from the film 'Sirf Tum'. (ANI)