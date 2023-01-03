'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo appeals for freedom of Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti

Washington [US], January 3 (ANI): 'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo has appealed to the public to sign a petition seeking the freedom of Iranian award-winning actor and writer Taraneh Alidoosti, who was arrested last month.

Asking for support, Ruffalo took to his Twitter handle and in a tweet revealed that over 600 artists worldwide have already signed the petition.

He wrote, "Over 600 artists worldwide have signed an open letter calling for the release of award-winning actor and writer Taraneh Alidoosti. We demand her freedom. Join us. Petition link below."

In the tweet, Ruffalo also attached a list of some of the artists who have come out to support the cause. It included stars like Jason Momoa, Amma Thompson, Penelope Cruz, Kate Winslet, John Oliver and Kristen Stewart among others.

Over 600 artists worldwide have signed an open letter calling for the release of award-winning actor and writer Taraneh Alidoosti. We demand her freedom. Join us. Petition link below. #FreeTaranehAlidoosti #FreeThemAll https://t.co/ODeNPqPIDY pic.twitter.com/itZBIkRMGc — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 2, 2023



Iran arrested Alidoosti days after she criticized the execution of a man who was involved in the nationwide protests. She condemned the hanging of Mohsen Shekari, who was killed in December in the first known execution linked to the protests, according to CNN.

Alidoosti was arrested as there was a "lack of evidence for her claims," CNN reported citing Fars news agency. In November, she shared a picture of herself on Instagram without the Islamic hijab and holding a sign reading "Women, Life, Freedom" to offer support for the protest movement.

After Shekari's execution, Taraneh Alidoosti in another post said, "Your silence means supporting tyranny and tyrants," adding that "every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity," according to CNN. Since then, her account on Instagram has been deleted.

She has featured in the 2016 Oscar-winning movie, 'The Salesman', and has starred in various popular Iranian TV shows. (ANI)