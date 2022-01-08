Ayesha Singh of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] January 8 (ANI): Actor Ayesha Singh, who is a part of Star Plus' show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', has contacted COVID-19.

Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar, Producers, Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, have issued a statement about Ayesha's diagnosis.

"As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol," the statement read.



Ayesha is currently quarantined at her home.

"The artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to," the producers shared.

A day ago, four actors of 'Pandya Store' tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

