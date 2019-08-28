B-town backs PM Modi's initiative to ban single-use plastic

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): After Aamir Khan voiced support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic across the country, several Bollywood celebrities have also backed the cause.

During his recent radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' and also during the Independence Day speech, Modi had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Karan Johar, in a tweet, urged every world citizen to strongly support the ban usage of single-use plastic.

"The initiative by our honourable Prime minister @narendramodi to eliminate the usage of "single use plastic "is formidable and as citizens of not just our incredible nation but also of the world we have to support this extremely important cause ....our environment defines us....." Karan tweeted.



Versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana thanked Modi for the initiative and urged everyone to do their bit for the environment.

"Climate change is real and all of us should ensure we do our bit to protect the environment. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on urging people to eliminate 'single-use plastic'." Ayushmann tweeted.



Actor Bhumi Pednekar termed the pitch a "great initiative".

"What we only use for a while lasts forever! It's a great initiative started by our PM

@narendramodi. We need to stop the use of single-use plastic."

Bhumi tweeted



This isn't the first time that a Bollywood actor has made an effort to garner people's attention towards environmental issues.

In June this year, Salman Khan gave a subtle yet impactful message on single-use plastic. The actor posted a video where he can be seen offering water to a monkey, whom he calls his 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', in a plastic bottle. The monkey, however, refuses. Khan then offers water in a glass and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is quick to accept it.

"Hamara bajrangi bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta (Our Bajrangi Bhaijaan does not drink water from a plastic bottle)," Salman captioned the video.

While the video was shared on a lighter note, hidden in it is a message to stop using plastic bottles. (ANI)

