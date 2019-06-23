Badshah feels he is the ultimate 'Fashionista'

New Delhi (India), June 22 (ANI): Singer-rapper Badshah who will soon be seen making his acting debut in Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Khandaani Shafakhana', called himself the ultimate fashion icon.

During the promotion of debutant director Shilpi Dasgupta's upcoming flick, Sonakshi posted a series of clips displaying the stunning outfits that she and her co-stars wore.

In one of the clips that she posted on Insta story, the 32-year-old actor sarcastically asked Badshah, "Are you trying to be the next fashionista?"

To which the singer humorously replied, "What? Trying to be the next fashionista! Someone needs to be next fashionista. Someone needs to replace me."

In the video, Badshah can be seen wearing a bomber black jacket over black t-shirt paired with simple black joggers and colorful flashy sneakers. He kept a comb-over hairstyle. A pair of squared black shades completed his look.



Other than him, 'Dabangg' girl and actor Varun Sharma also looked their best.

Sonakshi was seen flaunting a refreshing neon green plazo dress. She paired the outfit with white stilettos and few elegant neck pieces. She kept her makeup simple with a straight hairdo.



Whereas, Varun sported a denim shirt paired with white trousers and navy sneakers.



On Friday, the makers of 'Khandaani Shafakhana' released the trailer of the film.

The movie will hit the theatres on July 26, this year. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain. (ANI)