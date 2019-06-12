BAFTA to be held ahead of Oscars in 2021 and 2022

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced dates for its 2021 and 2022 awards, that keeps the British ceremony ahead of the American Oscar ceremony.

In the year, 2021 BAFTA awards will be given on February 14, whereas in 2022, the awards will be handed on February 13. In both the years, the British award ceremony will occur two weeks before the Oscar ceremony, reported Variety.

This is done to maintain the British Academy Awards honour in comparison to American Academy Awards - Oscar.

The U.S. Academy announced its 2021 and 2022 award dates "Timing of the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and national holidays will keep the 2021 and 2022 dates on the last Sunday in February," the Academy said in a statement, adding that it would "continue to evaluate dates for future years."

The date shift of Oscars has led not only BAFTA to revise its calendar but also the Berlin Film Festival change its dates, in order not to lock horns with the Academy Awards. (ANI)

