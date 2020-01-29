Bear Grylls shares picture with Thalaiva

Bandipur (Karnataka) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): British adventurer Bear Grylls on Wednesday shared a picture with megastar Rajinikanth which was clicked during the shooting of a special episode of his TV show in Karnataka.

The Wildlife Adventurer hopped onto Twitter and posted the picture along with a caption that reads, "After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN #ThalaivaOnDiscovery."



In the picture shared by the 45-year-old adventurer, Rajinikanth is seen sporting a dark blue jacket, white beard with shades and a black cap along with Bear Grylls who is seen holding a rope in his hand and smiling along with Thalaiava.



On Tuesday, Rajinikanth suffered minor scratches while shooting for the episode with Grylls at Bandipur forest in Karnataka.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth becomes the second Indian personality to be featured on Grylls' survival show.

The episode with Prime Minister Modi was aired last year in August that became quite an attraction among the public. (ANI)

