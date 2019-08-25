Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine's daughter turns photographer

New Delhi (India), Aug 25 (ANI): Seems like Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are raising a soon to be a photographer in the family.

The supermodel who has two daughters - Dusty Rose and Gio Grace - with the Maroon 5 singer, shared a sweet photo which was clicked by her elder daughter.

The snap showcased Prinsloo with a big smile on her face as she held her younger daughter in arms while striking a pose.

The model who rarely shares pictures of her family, especially her daughters, on social media gave the picture credit to elder daughter Dusty Rose on the post she shared on Instagram.



Appreciating the little one for her skills, model Kate Upton commented on the post, calling it 'the cutest!!!"

Earlier this month, the model shared another snap of her family and wrote, "Being a mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered."

"Here's to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between. I won't change a single thing," she continued. (ANI)

