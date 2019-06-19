Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid apologises after being accused of racism

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 13:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): American model Bella Hadid apologised to fans, who were offended by her recent post and accused her of disrespecting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The model took to Instagram to set the record straight for once and for all. She issued an apology and opened up on her beliefs regarding the conflict in the Middle East.
The 22-year-old model clarified that she meant no "disrespect" to the nations.
Hadid apologised in both English and Arabic, saying that the photo had "nothing to do with politics," and in a separate tweet on Monday added that "this was an honest mistake on an early morning."
"I am posting this to clear up a few things that have been weighing on my heart," Hadid wrote on her Instagram stories.
"To begin, I would never want my posts or platform to be used for hate against anyone, especially those of my own beautiful & powerful heritage. I love and care so much about the Muslim and Arab side of my family, as well as my brothers and sisters throughout the world," she added.
"Not only do I have so much respect from the bottom of my heart, I have always tried to stand up for what I feel is right, especially regarding the great Middle East," she continued.
The model continued to express her respect for the Middle East, saying "I have never and will never be the one to talk down on these countries... Only to spread love, and the true beauty of them, as the way I was taught by my Teta and my father. To feel as if I have disappointed you is what hurts me the most."
"The photo of my shoe on my Story yesterday had NOTHING to do with politics. I promise," Hadid said.
"I never noticed the planes in the background and that is the truth. I would never mean to disrespect these airlines, let alone these amazing countries. I absolutely love these airlines, with the best planes and people," she added.
She concluded by sending "a sincere apology to those who ever thought I would put blame on them, especially to Saudi Arabia and the UAE."
"This was never the case, and I hope you can understand the misunderstanding. I will be more responsible when bringing awareness to all causes, including my beloved Middle Eastern community. Thank you for taking the time. I love every single one of you," she told her fans.


The controversy started after Hadid posted a photo on her Instagram story which showed her shoe up against an airport window. In the background are airplanes from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Fans were upset as in the photo, her foot was positioned in a way that showed the sole of her foot towards the flags on the plane's tails which is disrespectful in Arabic culture. The major misunderstanding led to the viral hashtag #BellaHadidIsRacist. Several users on Twitter also called out brands that work with Hadid, like Dior and Calvin Klein, to stop using her in their ad campaigns, reported People.
The model has frequently spoken about her desire to show the true beauty and truth of the Muslim/ Palestinian community. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:08 IST

Farhan Akhtar shares sneak peek from workout session for 'Toofan'

New Delhi (India), June 19 (ANI): Seems like Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character in the upcoming film 'Toofan'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 04:40 IST

Royals usher in day 1 of the Ascot races in style

Ascot [UK], Jun 19 (ANI): Top hats, plumes of feathers and flowers were the order of the day as the British Royalty enjoyed day one of the Royal Ascot here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:47 IST

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike- Shashikant Pedwal

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): The uncanny similarities that Shashikant Pedwal shares with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will leave you awestruck. His mannerism, usage of words, dress sense, spectacles, and of course the looks will make you feel that he is none other than senior Bachchan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:36 IST

Another woman accuses Cuba Gooding Jr. of 'sexual assault'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of sexual assault by a blogger Claudia Oshry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:36 IST

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share skincare products with each other

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend share skincare products with each other.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:27 IST

Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm roped in for Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm have joined Clint Eastwood's already star-studded upcoming film "Richard Jewell."

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:14 IST

'The Rock' shares pearl of wisdom at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson presented with the Generation Award at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday shared some valuable advice with his fans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:26 IST

Britney Spears working hard to shed the pounds

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Revealing that she does not like cardio, pop star Britney Spears shared a video of her workout on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:16 IST

Leslie Mann joins Noel Coward's 'Blithe Spirit' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Leslie Mann has been roped in to star in adaptation fantasy 'Blithe Spirit' based on the renowned play by Noel Coward.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:00 IST

Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for Farhan Akhtar as...

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note for friend Farhan Akhtar as 'Lakshya' clocks 15 years of its release today. The actor expressed his love for the film and how it tied them together in a strong bond of friendship.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 19:48 IST

Varun Dhawan setting temperature high with recent post

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan is setting the temperature soaring and his recent post is a proof of it.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 19:39 IST

President Trump jokes about his wife Melania Trump, calls her 'It'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): American President Donald Trump leaves no stone unturned to praise his wife First Lady Melania Trump. Recently, he joked about his wife calling her 'It'.

Read More
iocl