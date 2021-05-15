Bella Hadid faces backlash over Israeli-Palestinian clash social media post

Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): American supermodel Bella Hadid has recently been accused of sharing anti-semitic rhetoric over the Israeli-Palestinian clash in a since-deleted social media post.

In the Instagram post spotted by Fox News, the model stated that Israel is not a country but a land settled by colonizers that practice "ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people."

In the deleted post, she wrote, "There is NO place for this!!! Especially in 2021!!!! it has always been #freepalestine. ALWAYS. I have a lot to say about this but for now, please read and educate yourself."

Commenting on the Israeli-Palestinian clash, Hadid further said, "This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS."



Many Instagram users pointed out the various inaccuracies in Hadid's post, including perpetuating anti-Semitic tropes. Israeli actor-turned-author Noa Tishby, who recently penned the book 'Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth', told Fox News that Hadid is contributing to "flaming anti-Semitism like we've never seen."

Tishby said it is incredibly dangerous when people like Hadid, who have 41.7 million Instagram followers compared to the 14 million Jews in the world "recite Hamas talking points."

Explaining the situation in Israel, Tishby continued, "People don't understand that Jews are indigenous to the land of Israel. Israel is not a colonialist state. Hamas is a genocidal lunatic terrorist organization...and the people on social media are being used by nefarious forces into becoming useful idiots by reciting Hamas talking points."

In a separate Instagram post by Hadid and her sister Gigi Hadid, they shared a quote from @daliaskitchen, that read "One cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT and women's rights, condemn corrupt and abusive regimes and other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression."

Tishby had countered that by saying, "Israel is the only country in the Middle East where you can make out with your same-sex partner and not be killed." (ANI)

