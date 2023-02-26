Bella Hadid reflects upon her morning anxiety, says "I want to hold myself accountable"

Washington [US], February 26 (ANI): Supermodel Bella Hadid recently got candid and opened up about her morning anxiety, giving an inside look at her chronic battle.

According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, she documented herself lying in bed after waking up to talk about her mental health and how it affects her at the start of the day.

"I have like the worst morning anxiety... I want to come on here because I want to hold myself accountable for my morning routine and also, I want to just show you something: How f--king dumb I look sometimes in the morning when I do my morning affirmations [and] try to get my routine done. [It] usually doesn't work because I just have so much anxiety," Bella shared in a TikTok video, reported the outlet.

She explained that from time to time, her anxious thoughts overpower her, leading her to not believe the affirmations she recites.



"I wanted to show you was how stupid I feel sometimes when I'm laying here and I don't believe it," she said.

According to E! News, giving examples of her affirmations, Bella continued, "I'll be like, 'Your gonna have an amazing day today, Bella. You're not gonna let your anxiety overrule you. You are loved. You are loved. You are loved, Bella. Not everyone hates you.'"

The supermodel noted that she feels as though she struggles with being a human 99 per cent of the time, adding, "But then there's like that one per cent that, sometimes, is just worth it and I ride on that one per cent."

Bella admitted that she has a tendency to use career success as a calming mechanism for these thoughts, but she is working to overcome this behaviour.

This isn't the first time Bella has spoken openly about her mental health. In 2021, she shared a series of images of herself crying on Instagram, which she had previously sent to her doctor and her mother, Yolanda Hadid, to explain how she was feeling amid depression episodes, as per E! News. (ANI)

