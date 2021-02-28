Bella Hadid shares a glimpse of her life with Lyme disease

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): American supermodel Bella Hadid recently offered her fans a rare glimpse into how she takes care of her autoimmune disorders.

The 24-year-old star posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle recently, showing her hooked up to an IV. She captioned the post as, "Living with a few chronic autoimmune disease = always finding time for my IVs."





Back in 2012, Bella was diagnosed with Lyme disease alongside her younger brother Anwar, and their mother, Yolanda. In 2016, at the age of 20, she opened up to People magazine about struggling with Lyme disease while working as a model.

At the time, she said, "Life isn't always what it looks like on the outside, and the hardest part of this journey is to be judged by the way you look instead of the way you feel."

Bella's older sister Gigi, who has been candid about her own struggles with a different autoimmune disorder, Hashimoto's disease, has also previously spoken out about what it was like to grow up with her mother and siblings battling Lyme.

As most of her fans might recall, Bella has also been very vocal about the importance of mental health over the years on her social media. While celebrating her twenty-third birthday in 2019, Bella had shared a note on Instagram about asking for help in times of need. (ANI)

