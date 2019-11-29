Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid to compensate for her carbon footprint; plans to donate 600 trees

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): Flagging concerns regarding the ongoing climate crisis, American model Bella Hadid is turning into an environment saviour as she is set to donate 600 trees to compensate for her carbon footprint from air travel.
On Wednesday, Hadid on Instagram announced that she will donate 600 trees to make up for the carbon released due to the flights she's taken over the past three months.
With this, the model plans to cover her emissions through the end of the year.
"Donating 600 trees to be planted, 20 for each flight I took these past 3 months and probably will continue for the rest of the year," Hadid wrote on Instagram alongside an illustration featuring the lush green beauty of the planet.
"It makes me sad how much my job effects [sic] my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously effecting [sic] the world. Mother Nature needs some love..." she continued.
She further explained where the trees are to planted sharing that she will start with her home in California.
"I'll be starting with my home in California ( 129 million trees need to be restored re: wildfires, 1.3 million acres burned) and of course the Amazon for the most recent wildfires," she added.
Not only this, but the 'Victoria's Secret' model also asked fans to suggest her if they can come up with locations that need plantation, be it in any country.
"This is so exciting and interesting to me, that even though I'm not physically there, trees are being brought to life in the most incredible places that are in demand of them!" she added in the impassioned caption.

Hadid concluded on a positive note saying that on her return from the current trip, she plans on "planting my own tree outside." (ANI)

