Bella Hadid's statement piece at Cannes turns heads

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): American supermodel Bella Hadid turned quite many heads during the Cannes Film Festival when she arrived wearing a stunning statement neckpiece.

According to Fox News, Hadid rocked a stunning gilded brass necklace inspired by the human lungs, by designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli's Fall 2021 collection. The piece had been described by Schiaparelli as "Golden trompe l'oeil lungs with rhinestones."



The term 'Trompe l'oeil' is used to describe the artistic illusion of tricking the eye into perceiving a painted or flat detail as a three-dimensional object.

The runway pro teamed the necklace with a low-neckline long-sleeved dress in wool crepe.

This was just one of the latest show-stopping looks from the model. Last week, she hit the red carpet for the film festival's 'Annette' screening, dressed in a curve-hugging black and white gown, featuring a high-fashion version of the scarf top trend. At Cannes 2019 she had donned a red-hot Roberto Cavalli gown. (ANI)

