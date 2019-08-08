Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne resolves feud with ex Tana Mongeau

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 11:43 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor Bella Thorne has possibly ended her war with internet personality, Tana Mongeau, by welcoming her into a text group.
The YouTube star excitedly shared a screenshot of the message from Thorne which read, "Tana is back in the group" on Twitter.
However, Thorne seems to be a bit cautious about the restoration as she added, "Welcome her w slightly open arms."
Earlier this month, the actor opened up about her and Mongeau falling out after the YouTuber "broke girl code."
Thorne posted on social that the two "are no longer good," adding "I'm over it."
Mongeau appeared to be confused about Thorne's action as to what exactly she was denoting to, by reverting, "?????"
"Imagine taking every time ur mad at me to Twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me........ wtf is this b :/," Mongeau tweeted.
Thorne further carried the argument alleging that Mongeau "started dating me for Twitter."
"How about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter," Thorne added.
The 'Midnight Sun' actor, who also considers herself pansexual, dated the YouTube star for a little over a year. In February, Thorne tweeted that the pair had parted ways, reported People.
Both Thorne and Mongeau were first seen together in April, post the actor's announcement of the split with the then-boyfriend Mod Sun. (ANI)

