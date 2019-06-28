Bella Thorne and Mod Sun
Bella Thorne and Mod Sun

Bella Thorne's ex Mod Sun claims they were married, later divorced

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:43 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): American rapper and Bella Thorne's ex, Mod Sun has claimed that they were married and divorced within 15 months of the nuptials.
"I got engaged, married and divorced in 15 months in Hollywood," People quoted Sun as saying in an interview with TooFab.
"We're out here putting rings on it! That's what our generation does, we put a ring on it, you know what I'm saying?," Sun added.
Later, he also adviced the young generation, "If you do any business together, get your paperwork right."
Last year, there were rumours about the two getting engaged and planning their marriage soon after Throne posted a picture of her left ring finger on Instagram with a caption 'Da baby iced me out.'
Taking it to the next level, Sun shared a video on Valentine's Day on Instagram which looked a wedding ceremony between the two, thus, giving fuel to the rumours.
Thorne hasn't reacted to Sun's comment yet.
On the work front, the 21-year old is bracing up for her role in the science-fiction horror film 'The Friendship Game'.
Thorne was the lead of the Freeform series 'Famous in Love', which was cancelled last year after two seasons.
Her other credits include Disney Channel's 'Shake It Up' and the films 'Blended', 'The DUFF', 'You Get Me', 'Amityville: The Awakening', 'The Babysitter', 'Midnight Sun' and 'Assassination Nation', among others. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:54 IST

Scott Disick praises Khloe Kardashian, says she's "been through a lot"

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): American reality star Khloe Kardashian is all about keeping it real with her fans and Scott Disick admires her for that and a lot more.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:29 IST

Rani Mukerji-starrer 'Hichki' to be screened at Giffoni Film...

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): 'Hichki', which released last year and marked Rani Mukerji's comeback into Bollywood, not only earned huge praise for the actor but also garnered over Rs. 250 crores worldwide.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:10 IST

Naomi Campbell reveals she can go days without eating

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Intermittent fasting and various eating diet plans are a major trend these days, with more and more people adopting unhealthy ways to lose weight. However, supermodel Naomi Campbell takes it a step further occasionally by going without eating for days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:50 IST

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce family trip with Archie to Africa

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI) : Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading overseas but this time as a family of three! The couple announced that they will be travelling to Southern Africa with their son Archie this fall.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:37 IST

Jake Gyllenhaal is Sean Paul's biggest fan!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Rapper-singer Sean Paul has a huge fan following and the latest person to join the artist's fan club is none other than American actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:45 IST

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne slam Donald Trump for using 'Crazy...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Singer Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne lashed out at president Donal Trump on Thursday after he used Ozzy's song 'Crazy Train' in a Twitter video.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:34 IST

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas host pre-wedding pool party

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Chilling by the pool! Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner hosted a pre-wedding pool party in France.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:47 IST

'Game of Thrones' cast is reuniting for Comic-Con, but not...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): While fans of the popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' are still reeling over its end, here's some good news that might cheer you up!

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 15:45 IST

Brahmin outfit protests against 'Article 15', says community...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)/ Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's 'Article 15' which released today is facing flak from members of Brahmin outfits in different parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 14:50 IST

SRK shares new teaser of Lion King

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Actor Shah Rukh Khan who has been roped to dub Mufasa for the Hindi version of Disney's 'The Lion King' has shared a new teaser where he can be heard as Mufasa for the very first time!

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:51 IST

Nick Jonas starrer 'Midway' trailer out

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Nick Jonas starrer World War II film titled 'Midway's' trailer released on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 13:23 IST

Tom Hiddleston set to make Broadway Debut with 'Betrayal'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Actor Tom Hiddleston, who impressed fans with his portrayal of mischievous Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to make his debut with Broadway theatre's upcoming show 'Betrayal'.

Read More
iocl