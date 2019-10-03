Ben Affleck and Laurene Powell Jobs (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Ben Affleck and Laurene Powell Jobs (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ben Affleck dines out with long-time friend Laurene Powell Jobs

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:17 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): American actor Ben Affleck had a night to remember with long-time friend Laurene Powell Jobs.
The 47-year-old actor was spotted heading to the high-end Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Tuesday night to meet Laurene Powell Jobs, who was married to Steve Jobs before his death in 2011.
A source close to the star told People that "they have been friends for a long time."
Affleck donned a casual look in blue jeans, a black T-shirt and a leather jacket while Powell Jobs wore a black dress and a gray cardigan. The duo was almost there in the restaurant for about three hours.
The two have worked together on Affleck's non-profit organisation Eastern Congo Initiative since 2010 -- Powell Jobs was an early investor in the initiative, which provides grants and international advocacy for community-building initiatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo, reported People. (ANI)

