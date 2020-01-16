Bernie Sanders endorses Cardi B for politics

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 16 (ANI): Cardi B recently got a big boost to her political ambitions as American Senator Bernie Sanders lauded the rapper for her concern towards the country and her humble beginnings.

He said that Cardi can bring her valuable experiences into politics which she gained while struggling from poverty, reported TMZ.

Sanders, a presidential hopeful told TMZ that, "Cardi B is deeply concerned about what's happening in the country. She knows what it's like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics."

Cardi has been quite vocal about her political views and has even gotten into an online altercation on Twitter with the American right-wing journalist Tomi Lahren due to her anti-Donald Trump stance.

The pop star has since long been a Bernie supporter and even interviewed Democrat politician in August last year. (ANI)

