BET Awards 2019: Rihanna presents Mary J. Blige with Lifetime Achievement Award

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): The 2019 Bet Awards hosted by actor Regina Hall at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, turned out to be a star-studded night. The award ceremony featured a number of pop stars and rappers who are dominating the music industry right now, from Cardi B to Lil Nas X to Rihanna.
The ceremony honoured artists in several categories including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, received by Mary J. Blige. Rihanna took to the stage to present Blige with the honour.
Hailing the legendary singer for her style and sound, Rihanna also mentioned the artist's history-making two Oscar nominations in the same year, for best actor and original song for 'Mudbound', reported Variety.
Blige also received a standing ovation as she walked to the stage.
Accepting the award, Blige told Rihanna, "I don't think you know how much I love and respect you. I'm a huge fan and you inspire me right back."
The legendary singer then gave a heart-moving speech, in which she explained her resilience in her life as well as career.
"People always ask how do I sustain and stay relevant in this industry. It's because, although I am a leader, a queen, and a living legend. I'm a servant as well and I'm here to serve. Being a servant is not always glamorous or popular but it's the job and the assignment that I was given. It's because in order to be an authority, I had to learn how to come under authority because when the glory is placed on me I give it back to God immediately," she said.
"This journey has always been bigger than me and my mission is not only just to survive right now, it's to thrive and continue to make history while I do it," the star added.
Blige, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, ran through her hits during the performance, which featured Lil Kim and Method Man. The star went from 'My Life' to 'No More Drama' to 'Just Fine,' when audience members showed their best dance moves while the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul sang onstage.
The nine-time Grammy winner went on to thank her father. She also thanked her siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:53 IST

