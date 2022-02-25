'Beyblade' live-action movie in the works at Paramount

Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): Paramount is making a live-action movie based on Beyblade fighting tops.

As per Deadline, the project will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who has had a hand in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'National Treasure' franchises and has produced movies like 'Bad Boys' and 'Black Hawk Down'.

Neil Widener and Gavin James are scripting the project. However, the plot details are being kept under wraps.



The spinning top toys - a competitor of Pokemon - and also a line of spinning-top toys originally developed by Takara, first released in Japan in July 1999, along with its debut series.

It was licensed by different toy companies including Hasbro. The battling tops concept inspired manga, anime and comics series, followed by localized international TV versions, all based around a Beyblade fighting tournament.

Early Beyblades included Ultimate Frostic Dranzer, Spin Dragoon and Saizo.

The tops fight in arenas called Beystadiums, which have something of the colosseum about them with open sections in the walls and openings on the sides to launch into. Each Beyblade has a BeyLauncher, used to launch into battle.

As per Deadline, the film is in early development but the 'Transformers' studio will likely be considering franchise potential given the popularity of the toys which have sold hundreds of millions of units. (ANI)

