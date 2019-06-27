Beyonce (image courtesy: Instagram)
Beyonce (image courtesy: Instagram)

Beyonce's mother shows off her daughter's long natural tresses

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:01 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], June 27 (ANI): Finally the secret of Hollywood's pop-singer Beyonce's over the top hairstyles is revealed.
According to People, the 37-year-old singer is always switching it up between several hairstyles, leaving her fans perplexed over her wondrous locks.
Giving rest to the mystery, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson on Wednesday shared an Instagram video of her daughter's real hair.
"I was trimming my baby's hair today and I am mocking Neal! Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying," the 65-year-old captioned the post.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I was trimming my baby’s hair today and i am mocking Neal! Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying.

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jun 26, 2019 at 8:01pm PDT


In the clip, Lawson can be seen combing through Beyonce's dark brown and blonde-locks, which reach down to her waist.
"Au naturale darling," Lawson says in a deep voice.
"Mama that's really annoying... I mean very annoying," the singer responds, interrupting her mother.
Lawson then repeats the phrase, prompting Beyonce to cut her off again saying, "Mama..."
Lawson's post has managed to gather comments from several fans of the singer.
"Beys hair is long like her money, lol. LENGTH BABY! LENGTH!!!!" one fan wrote. "The inches!" chimed another user. "Drop the hair care routine," another fan asked.
This is not the first time that Lawson has shown off her daughter's long natural locks.
Back in 2017, the singer's mother shared a picture of Beyonce wearing a sleek ponytail.
"INCHES!!!! So happy my baby's hair grew back !! She is going to get me ," she had captioned the post.
These days, fans of the singer are excited to hear their favourite singer's voice in upcoming film 'The Lion King', which hits theatres on July 19. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:54 IST

Ivana Trump breaks up with ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi again

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Businesswoman and former model Ivana Trump has split from her ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi again.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:42 IST

Mumbai Police files FIR against Aditya Pancholi on rape charges

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Thursday filed an FIR under charges of rape against Aditya Pancholi on the complaint of a renowned Bollywood actress.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:32 IST

Pamela Anderson accuses ex boyfriend Adil Rami of cheating on her

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Actor Pamela Anderson who split with soccer star Adil Rami in September last year has accused him of cheating on her with his ex-wife.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:32 IST

Hrithik Roshan shares new still from 'Super 30'

New Delhi (India), Jun 27 (ANI): Ever since the trailer of Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' has released, the actor has been sharing stills from the film to keep the audience on their toes. Hrithik's latest post will give you a sense of the hardships Anand Kumar, his character from the movie, faced d

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:25 IST

Salma Hayek in talks to join Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Salma Hayek might soon join the Marvel universe as she is in talks to star in the their upcoming film 'The Eternals'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:22 IST

Tom Holland faced some serious struggles while playing Spider-Man

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Playing Spider-Man was one challenging role for Tom Holland as he even had struggle while drinking water!

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:17 IST

Tom Holland rescues young fan after she's shoved while getting autograph

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): 'Spider-Man' to the rescue! Actor Tom Holland saved the day, but this time it wasn't on the silver screen.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:00 IST

Eminem's estranged father dies at 67

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Father of American rapper Eminem, Marshall Bruce Mathers, Jr., also known as Bruce, died on Wednesday at the age of 67, reported People.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:01 IST

In leaked audio interview Harvey Weinstein tells scribes 'I am...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): A newly leaked audio of Harvey Weinstein talking with reporters of a publication, which exposed him in October 2017, reveals how the media mogul defends himself after accusations of sexual assault surfaced against him.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:44 IST

Anushka Sharma enjoys train ride in London

London [UK], June 27 (ANI): Believe it or not, even celebrities love celebrating the little joys in life. From eating their favourite food to spending a lazy Sunday with their families or travelling in public transports when exploring new cities!

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:20 IST

Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus teaming for Charlie's...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey seem to be coming together for a new project in the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot as they teased their fans with cryptic tweets.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:09 IST

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are 'totally in love' on honeymoon

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger, who tied the knot about two weeks back, are enjoying some quality time during their honeymoon.

Read More
iocl