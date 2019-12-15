Bhartendu Natya Utsav concludes another successful edition

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Bhartendu Natya Utsav organized by Sahitya Kala Parishad concluded another successful edition of the theatre festival.

A tribute to the father of modern Hindi literature as well as Hindi theatre - Bharatendu Harishchandra, the festival is being celebrated for the last four decades, that features some notable works of eminent litterateurs along with some promising contemporary writers and directors.

The festival lasted for six days, featuring one play per day.

The first day of the festival saw the play 'Seedhiyan' written by Daya Prakash Sinha, which is a comparison to today's time to that of the previous era like the Mughal rule. Directed by Arvind Singh, the play showed how people by hook or crook will try to climb up the ladder of success and reach the top.



A musical play 'Ram Ki Shakti Pooja' was what the audience saw the second day. Directed by Prathibha Singh and written by great poet Suryakant Tripathi Nirala, the play is against the war background of famous Indian epic Ramayana showcasing Lord Rama worshipping Goddess Shakti.

Shakespeare's 'A journey of Romeo Juliet' was the talk of the third day. Directed by Manoj Kumar Tyagi the play featured an actor, performing as Romeo, who doesn't feel his character and instead of being a puppet in the hands of the director, he wants the freedom to make decisions on his own according to the criteria.



'Sheeshe ke khilone' originally written by Tennessee Williams and directed by Govind Singh Yadav was saved for the fourth day. An adaptation of the English play 'The Glass Menagerie', the scenes are drawn from the memories of the narrator Aejaz, a character in the play.

The fifth day had Vikram Singh written 'Ardhkaavya'. Directed by Kajal Soni, the play is a tale of broken identities which all the four entities bonded to each other in a family has to undergo in a spine-chilling subject they unfold on the stage. Through this play, presented by Robroo group, they unfold the grass-root cause for corruption and militancy.

The festival was concluded with a comedy play 'Prem Kabootar', written and presented by Manav Kaul. Directed by Sameep Singh, the play shows the era of school days, teenage love affairs and the blossoming romance. The story revolves around Saleem the tailor and a Casanova, Raju the chai wala and Suneel the Hindi film hero and villain both in his own self. All three are living the magical feel of love in their own way and then ultimately becoming Kabootar.



Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia shared, "Looking at the works of these eminent writers and directors, I can proudly say that our country is a pool of talents. Not only the writers and the directors even the actors have a done commendable work. I congratulate the team of Sahitya Kala Parishad, all the artists who participated in this year's Bhartendu Natya Utsav for putting up a great show. I thank the audience for showing their love and support to this festival and we hope to continue for years to come." (ANI)

