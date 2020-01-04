Bhumi Pednekar participates in beach-cleaning drive in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday was seen taking her environment conservation campaign 'Climate Warrior' a step ahead by cleaning Mumbai's Versova beach.

The 30-year-old actor who had joined hands with climate activist Afroz Shah in the world's largest beach clean-up project in Versova launched her pan India campaign for environment protection and conservation earlier in November.

Pednekar who has been vocal about the issue of climate change on her social media platforms, took to her Instagram and Twitter account on Saturday to share pictures from Saturday's beach cleaning drive.

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' debutant was seen clearing the clutter around the beach and holding placards with slogans about environment protection with Shah and other environmental activists.

Sharing the pictures, the actor tweeted, "It's our mess to clean. Happynewyear. India generates 25940 tonnes of plastic waste every day, of 10376 tonnes is uncollected plastic. Start segregating your garbage at home. Make sure you recycle plastic."

"We have to co-exist with nature #circulareconomy #climatechange #plasticpollution #garbagesegregation," read another tweet from the actor.

The actor has earlier posted several videos urging her social media followers to join her in her campaign 'Climate Warriors' for cleaning and protecting the environment.

Climate Warrior, launched by the 30-year-old actor, is a concerted social media initiative that will highlight incredible work done by tireless environmental activists and citizen groups across India. (ANI)