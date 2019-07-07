Big B lauds Hyderabad Traffic Police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan heaped praise on the Hyderabad Traffic Police for its "super idea" of embedding LED lights on the road near KBR junction here.

Amitabh Bachchan recently re-tweeted the link of a video featuring the LED lights and wrote, "this is a super idea .. most effective."

The LED lights are functioning at KBR junction. After the trial period, it would be introduced in the other parts of the city as well. (ANI)

