Big Boss ex-contestant Sonali Phogat's early pictures from modelling days

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Bigg Boss Season 14 contestant Sonali Phogat was brought dead to a hospital in Goa on Tuesday morning, police said on Tuesday.

As per reports, the 'Big Boss 14' participant suffered a heart attack this morning. Her untimely demise left everyone shocked.

In her remembrance, here is a look at some pictures of the stunning Sonali from her early modelling days.

Sonali stated on Bigg Boss that she had always wanted to act but had never had the chance due to her parent's decision to get her married when she was still a teenager. As a Hindi anchor on Doordarshan, Haryana, she began her career in television.



She subsequently landed the part of Zeenat, the wife of Nawab Shah, in the renowned Zee TV series Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. It aired in 2016 and was centred on the partition of India and Pakistan.



Sonali collaborated with Jimmy Shergill in the 2019 movie P se Pyaar F se Farar. Motherhood, a short she made, received a lot of attention. She was a model, yet quite humble. However, these images from earlier assignments reflect her amazing persona.





Sonali married Sanjay Phogat and the couple had a baby named Yashodhara. However, in 2016, Sanjay Phogat passed away. Members of his family discovered his body in a field close to the farmhouse. The exact reason for his demise is not clear.



Confirming Sonali's death on August 23 morning, the police official said, "She was staying in a hotel in Anjuna (North Goa). Today morning she was brought dead in the hospital. We are forming a panel of doctors and we will do the further preliminary examination and other things."

Sonali Phogat, who hailed from Haryana, contested the last assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020.

She rose to fame with her videos on TikTok which had a huge following.

In the year 2020, she made headlines for thrashing a Market Committee Official in Hisar.

Several videos of the incident circulated on social media in which Sonali Phogat was seen slapping the individual identified as Sultan Singh.

The late BJP leader then removed her footwear and began hitting the man with it.

Hours before her sudden demise, Sonali Phogat had posted some pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. In the images, she was seen flaunting her pink dupatta.

Speaking of her political career, Sonali Phogat contested the 2019 Haryana assembly election from Adampur but lost to Congress Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has since defected to the BJP. Sonali was a National Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha and in charge of the Scheduled Tribe wing of Haryana, New Delhi and Chandigarh. She is survived by her daughter. (ANI)

