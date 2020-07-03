Big hug my brother: Riteish Deshmukh extends birthday greetings to cricketer Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): As ace Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh turned 40 on Friday, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh extended birthday greetings to the veteran player.

Deshmukh took to Twitter to post a picture of the bowler and penned down birthday wishes where he termed him as "India's greatest spin master."

"Happy Birthday Dearest @harbhajan_singh one of India's greatest spin master. Even your sense of humour has a great spin.. a doosra," tweeted Deshmukh.

"Big hug my brother - regards to your lovely wife & adorable little one. Stay healthy, stay safe," his tweet further read.

The 40-year-old has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for Men in Blue. He scalped 294 wickets in the limited-overs cricket.

He played his last red-ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015 while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup. Since then he was not picked for the Indian side.(ANI)

