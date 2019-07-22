'Big Little Lies' season 2 finale leaves fans emotional

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): HBO's insanely popular drama 'Big Little Lies' came to an end on Sunday, leaving fans delighted and divided over how the show concluded.

The Monterey Five faced the music in Sunday night's Season 2 finale of the series. In the second last episode, Celeste (Nicole Kidman) had demanded to grill her mother-in-law Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) on the witness stand during their trial for custody of her twin sons.

While Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) and Renata (Laura Dern) waited anxiously, hoping that the secret of their role in Perry's death wouldn't come back to haunt them.

In the final episode, which aired on Sunday, the confrontation in court unearthed a secret from Perry's (Alexander Skarsgard) childhood -- Mary Louise lost her temper while driving her sons, resulting in the accidental death of Perry's brother. Celeste suggested that her mother-in-law had abused Perry emotionally and physically in retaliation, turning him into an abuser and rapist.

Celeste also played footage of her late husband battering her in the court. After the hearing, Mary Louise spoke to Celeste at her home, insisting Perry's stories about her hitting him were all lies. But in the end, it all ends well with the judge allowing Celeste to keep full custody of her children.

Meanwhile, Bonnie's mother died, and she left Nathan (James Tupper). Renata took a baseball bat to hit her husband's prized train collection and his chest. Madeline and Ed (Adam Scott) renewed their vows on the beach in front of their daughters.

Finally, Bonnie solemnly drove in the rain to the police station. Just as she pulled up, the rest of the women joined her, presumably turning them in.

Viewers had mixed reactions to the Monterey Five coming clean about everything they'd been trying throughout the season.

A user, who seemed to have enjoyed Celeste grilling her mother-in-law, wrote, "Me watching Celeste verbally dismantle Mary Louise down to the foundations of her rotted soul in court on Big Little Lies."



"Celeste really pulled out the receipts lmfaooooo #BigLittleLie," another fan tweeted.



"Twitter watching Mary-Louise cry," a user wrote along with a meme.



Another fan, who seemed to be disappointed with the show ending so quickly, wrote, "Omg!!! How could you end the season like this? I'm dead! Need more #BigLittleLies right now @HBO."



Calling the season a "cliff hanger", a fan wrote, "What a cliffhanger. So, season 3 will be them all proving it was self-defense? Maybe more Mary Louise?"



Demanding a separate show on Renata, another user wrote, "Renata is such a mood, she deserves her own show @LauraDern #BigLittleLies."



The Emmy-winning HBO series has not yet been renewed for a third season yet.

The first season, based on the book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty, revolved around wealthy mothers in Northern California whose children attend the same school. The show followed their rivalries and relationships, which ended in the death of one of the characters.

The second season was never supposed to happen as the first one covered Moriarty's entire book, but Kelley changed his mind after first season's success and Streep agreed to join the cast. (ANI)

