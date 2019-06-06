'Big Little Lies' writer reveals season 2 was written "as if this were the end"

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): When HBO drama series 'Big Little Lies' aired in 2017 it received an overwhelming response from audience and critics alike. The show even took away several awards as a miniseries. But what if season 2 was the end of it? The show's writer made a big revelation which may leave its fans upset.

When HBO announced season two was happening, viewers were divided. Season one told a complete story and was based on author Liane Moriarty's book of the same name, but people were confused what would season two have in store or if it could live up to the hype season one created.

David E. Kelley, writer, and executive producer spoke to E! News at the 'Big Little Lies' premiere and opened up about the pressure they felt before starting with the second season.

"I felt the pressure before we started. We did not want to do year two unless we had a story, material that we felt justified. We all put pressure on ourselves, otherwise why do it?," Kelley told E! News.

While season two was a surprise to the fans of the show, a third season seems to be more of a long shot as Kelley revealed they have written the second season in a way that it might be the end.

"We wrote season two as if this were the end," Kelley added.

"We go a lot deeper with different characters' emotional arcs this year. I think the invitation of fun and entertainment will still be there, but definitely an emotional roller coaster ride," Kelley said speaking of the upcoming season.

The second season is based off a novella by Moriarty who imagined what the characters would be doing after the events of the first season.

For the unversed, the events include a fight between Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Renata (Laura Dern), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), Jane (Shailene Woodley) and Celeste's husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard). The fight at the school charity function ended with Bonnie pushing Perry, ultimately to his death and now the group of women are dealing with feelings of grief and guilt.

The second season will be introducing a new character, Perry's mother, Mary Louise, which will be played by Academy Award winner Meryl Streep.

Morarity, who created the part of Louise, said the new season is more complex and echoed Kelley's "deeper" description.

"I think with any show, with season one you introduce the characters and season two allows you to go so much further...and of course, there's the ramifications of what happened at the end of season one," Moriarty teased.

The first season of the show tells the story of Woodley's character, a single mother who struggles financially and the trouble she gets into when she moves to a California neighbourhood that is full of wealthy families.

She befriends Kidman and Witherspoon's characters, who also have kids at the school that Woodley's son is enrolled at, but from there drama and chaos ensue with other mothers in the area.

'Big Little Lies' will premiere on June 9 on HBO. (ANI)