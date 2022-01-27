'Bigg Boss 15': Gauahar Khan slams Tejasswi Prakash for age-shaming Shamita Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Ahead of the finale of 'Bigg Boss 15', Tejasswi Prakash has been receiving huge backlash for calling her fellow contestant and actor Shamita Shetty 'aunty' on the show recently.

Taking to Twitter, Gauahar wrote, "Disgusting behaviour. It just keeps getting worse . Calling someone aunty is still proof of your insecurity but chadh gayi uspe is sheer filth of someone's mindset . #shamita was such a sport . U cant teach dignity , it's inbuilt . #bb15."





Earlier Bipasha Basu took to Twitter to express her disappointment over the incident.

"Age shaming disgustingly, then saying sorry.. beyond pathetic! If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it's truly sad. If you are insecure, attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful," Bipasha tweeted.

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 15' will take place on January 30. (ANI)

